Family therapy better for recovery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For Hollie Declouette, watching her godsister struggle with drug abuse was difficult.

What she didn't realize, was how she would play a major part in her recovery.

When a patient needs help, whether it be from addiction, a traumatic experience, a divorce or a loss, those around them can lose communication.

Social worker Will Guidry says it's a family issue.

"Something's wrong with her, something's wrong with him, families don't like to hear that something's wrong with me too."

Declouette became a major part of her godsister's recovery.

"She knew I wasn't looking at her with judgmental eyes, I was looking at her like I'm proud of you and we're going to get through this and you're going to be great after this."

Guidry says families who learn to heal together, have a better outcome in recovery.

