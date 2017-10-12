Walk to End Alzheimer's: Hundreds expected to lace up running shoes this Saturday

This weekend in Lake Charles, hundreds are expected to lace up their sneakers to walk for a cure at the Civic Center Amphitheater.

"Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research," according to the Alzheimer's Association a non-profit organization.

The goal is to raise money to "change the level of Alzheimer's awareness in the community."

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ceremony kicks off at 9:45 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

The walk is roughly two miles long along the Civic Center grounds.

For more information, click HERE or contact Adrienne Mullens at 337-230-3926 or email her at asmullens@alz.org.

