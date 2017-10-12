FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days return, but rain holds off for now

Temperatures are again in the 60s for most of Southwest Louisiana this morning, but it’s a tad bit more humid although not in the oppressive category by any means. Lots of sunshine is on the way today which will carry our temperatures up close to 90 this afternoon, just a couple of degrees shy of a record high today which is 91.

Through the evening, skies remain clear with a slight bump up in the humidity resulting in temperatures not quite a cool also giving way to a chance for some patchy area of fog to develop after midnight with very light winds.

Friday and Saturday will both be sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows at night a little warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Humidity will continue to increase through the weekend and an onshore wind will give way to a slight chance of afternoon showers returning on Sunday.

Sunday will be the big transition day as we’ll be on the verge of some big changes to our hot pattern with a cold front moving through the area by early Monday morning, bringing minimal rain chances but a very noticeable drop in temperatures.

Temperatures may start off in the 80s but fall through the day on Monday into the 70s and on down into the 50s by early Tuesday morning as a real taste of fall arrives. The pattern of cool mornings will continue with lows in the 50s again Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs in the lower 80s. Warmer temperatures look to build back over the region by the end of next week and weekend, but there will be very little, if any, rain in the forecast over the next several days.

Ophelia, now a hurricane, remains out over the open waters of the far eastern Atlantic and will pose no threat to the U.S., and there are no new areas of tropical formation expected over the next few days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry