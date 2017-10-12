Hometown Hero: Dr. Elwyn Cavin served in WWII

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Elwyn Cavin had just graduated from LSU when he was called up to serve in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor.More >>
Elwyn Cavin had just graduated from LSU when he was called up to serve in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor.More >>
This weekend in Lake Charles, hundreds are expected to lace up their sneakers to walk for a cure at the Civic Center Amphitheater.More >>
This weekend in Lake Charles, hundreds are expected to lace up their sneakers to walk for a cure at the Civic Center Amphitheater.More >>
The U.S. Tourism Quality Index has ranked Lake Charles number two in the nation for small destinations. The ranking is based on a number of products or experiences marked as “very good” or “excellent” by consumers. Criteria include culture, entertainment, sightseeing, sports, adventure, culinary and lodging.More >>
The U.S. Tourism Quality Index has ranked Lake Charles number two in the nation for small destinations. The ranking is based on a number of products or experiences marked as “very good” or “excellent” by consumers. Criteria include culture, entertainment, sightseeing, sports, adventure, culinary and lodging.More >>
Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a Jennings man on charges of failure to register as a convicted sex offender, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.More >>
Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a Jennings man on charges of failure to register as a convicted sex offender, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.More >>