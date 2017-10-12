WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sesquicentennial bricks

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A revised chronology from investigators for the Las Vegas massacre is intensifying pressure for police to explain how quickly they responded to what would become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The man in connection to a string of drive-by shootings in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge is in custody this morning.

Louisiana House lawmakers are planning a closed-door retreat today to hash out ideas for closing a looming $1 billion-plus state budget gap.

There are growing concerns about alcohol on the campus of a Calcasieu Parish school.

A World War II veteran who came to Lake Charles and helped pioneer radiology is our Hometown Hero this week.

The City of Lake Charles is selling limited edition Sesquicentennial bricks at Veterans Memorial Park.

Hundreds are expected to lace up their sneakers to walk for a cure at the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend.

Plus, the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center is hosting its quarterly job fair today.

And to celebrate the grand opening of the first hotel built in Cameron Parish in about six decades, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In weather, temperatures will be in the 60s for most of Southwest Louisiana this morning. Lots of sunshine is on the way today which will carry our temperatures up close to 90 this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

