Former Barbe Buc Trey Quinn named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

SMU Junior wide receiver Trey Quinn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football, regardless of position.



Quinn leads the nation with 9.6 receptions per game and is in the top ten for receiving yards (7th, 1,008) and receiving yards per game (8th, 100.8). He also leads Mustang receivers with 96 catches and is second with eight touchdowns in 10 games.



Quinn recorded back-to-back games with an FBS-high 17 catches against Houston and Cincinnati, giving him two of three of the nation's top performances this season. His three straight games of 15+ catches make him the only FBS player this century to accomplish the feat.



He was also the first Mustang with 100+ yards in three straight games since Keenan Holman in 2013, and the first since Jeremy Johnson the same year to have double-digit receptions in three straight games. Against Tulsa, Quinn posted his fourth straight 100+ yard game, tying him for the national lead.



Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2016 FanVote and FanForum. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine the three finalists and the winner. To access the Biletnikoff Award FanVote, go to BiletnikoffAward.com/fan-vote.



The fan vote will take place Nov. 14-19, and the top three finalists will be announced Nov. 20.

Fans can vote here: http://biletnikoffaward.com/fan-vote



The 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 7, 2017, on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be broadcast 7:00 - 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN. College Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Biletnikoff Award voter Desmond Howard will present the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show. Howard is one of only 5 ends or receivers who has won the Heisman Trophy, joining Larry Kelley, Leon Hart, Johnny Rodgers, and Biletnikoff Award voter Tim Brown.



Semifinalists

Darren Andrews, UCLA

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Deontay Burnett, USC

Keke Coutee, Texas Tech

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

Steve Ishmael, Syracuse

Anthony Miller, Memphis

Trey Quinn, SMU

Davis Sills, V, West Virginia

James Washington, Oklahoma State

