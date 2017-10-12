Former Barbe Buc Trey Quinn added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

By SMU ATHLETICS

SMU junior wide receiver Trey Quinn has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football, regardless of position.



Quinn leads the Mustangs with 587 yards on 54 receptions in 2017, and is second on the team with five touchdowns. In SMU's game against Houston last week, he posted career highs in receptions (17) and yards (156), and posted his third career 100-yard game. In the win over UConn on Sept. 30, Quinn registered 15 receptions, including 11 in the first half to set the SMU record, for 116 yards with two touchdowns.



Fans can vote for both in the Biletnikoff Award FanVote here. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally is counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (ten receivers), finalists (three) and the winner.



The 2017 award will be presented live on Dec. 7 on ESPN as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 13, while the list will be narrowed down to three on Nov. 21.



Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was an All-Pro receiver with the Oakland Raiders and an All-American receiver at Florida State University. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI. The TQC created the Biletnikoff Award in 1994.



For more information on the Biletnikoff Award and a list of past recipients, visit http://biletnikoffaward.com/.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.