JDSO arrests convicted sex offender

Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a Jennings man on charges of failure to register as a convicted sex offender, according to Cmdr. Ramby Cormier, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Willard Bryant Brown, 32, of Jennings, turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 10. He was arrested on three outstanding warrants by a member of the JDSO Sex Offender Registration Unit, said Cormier.

Brown is charged with failure to register by false information, failure to appear in court, and a probation violation, said Cormier.

