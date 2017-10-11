Lake Charles ranks number 2 in nation for small destinations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles ranks number 2 in nation for small destinations

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The U.S. Tourism Quality Index has ranked Lake Charles number two in the nation for small destinations.

The ranking is based on a number of products or experiences marked as “very good” or “excellent” by consumers; criteria include culture, entertainment, sightseeing, sports, adventure, culinary and lodging.

Besides Lake Charles, the top 10 small destinations include: Tallahassee, Fla.; Bend, Ore.; Dothan, Ala.; Augusta, Ga.; Greenville, S.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; Mesa, Ariz.; Pensacola, Fla.; and Hot Springs, Ark.

“We could not be prouder of this ranking. It is evident that the hospitality community in Southwest Louisiana is working hard to deliver an exceptional visitor experience," said Shelley Johnson, executive director of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The staff at the bureau is grateful for the many partnerships that we have across all sectors in the hospitality community. With everyone working together, great things can be accomplished from hosting successful events, conferences, media tours or the individual leisure traveler."

