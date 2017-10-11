Lake Charles ranks number 2 in nation for small destinations

On Wednesday SOWELA Technical Community College was named one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize.More >>
KPLC viewers are reporting a two-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near the state line. The accident is causing traffic in the area to move slowly. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The U.S. Tourism Quality Index has ranked Lake Charles number two in the nation for small destinations. The ranking is based on a number of products or experiences marked as “very good” or “excellent” by consumers. Criteria include culture, entertainment, sightseeing, sports, adventure, culinary and lodging.More >>
From time to time, workers from different companies reach out to 7News complaining that they haven't been paid. Most recently, it was employees for a local temporary staffing company.More >>
