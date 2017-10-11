Water outage for some Elizabeth residents

Some residents of Elizabeth are without water.

The areas of Piney Park, Maple Street, Dogwood Street and all customers from the water tower, south down La. 112 have been without water since 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Waterworks officials do not have an approximate time of how long the outage will be, saying only that it will be turned on as soon as the construction crew is finished.

When the water is turned back on, the affected areas will be under a boil advisory.

After the water is turned back on, it is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

