TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near state line slowing traffic

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC viewers are reporting a two-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near the state line.

The accident is causing traffic in the area to move slowly.

All lanes of I-210 eastbound are open at Enterprise Boulevard. The right lane had been blocked earlier due to an accident.

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:02 PM EDT
