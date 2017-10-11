TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near state line slowing traffic

Some residents of Elizabeth are without water. The areas of Piney Park, Maple Street, Dogwood Street and all customers from the water tower, south down La. 112 have been without water since 8 a.m. Wednesday. Waterworks officials do not have an approximate time of how long the outage will be, saying only that it will be turned on as soon as the construction crew is finished. When the water is turned back on, the affected areas will be under a boil advisory. After the water is turn...

