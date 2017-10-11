Lafayette Parish DA says death penalty will be sought against man accused of killing police officer

Lafayette District Attorney Keith Stutes said in court Wednesday that he plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Lafayette policeman, Lafayette station KATC is reporting. Ian Howard, 27 is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Lafayette Police Cpl. Mike Middlebrook. Howard is alleged to have shot and injured two clerks at a convenience store, then shot and killed Middlebrook when he responded. He will be arraigned on Oct. 24. Howard,&nb...More >>
Lafayette District Attorney Keith Stutes said in court Wednesday that he plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Lafayette policeman, Lafayette station KATC is reporting. Ian Howard, 27 is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Lafayette Police Cpl. Mike Middlebrook. Howard is alleged to have shot and injured two clerks at a convenience store, then shot and killed Middlebrook when he responded. He will be arraigned on Oct. 24. Howard,&nb...More >>
From time to time, workers from different companies reach out to 7News complaining that they haven't been paid. Most recently, it was employers for a temporary staffing company in Sulphur. September 15th workers descended on Coastal Staffing, a local temporary staffing company. They were demanding their checks for hours they say they worked in Texas neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The delays apparently stemmed from the company's payroll processing sys...More >>
From time to time, workers from different companies reach out to 7News complaining that they haven't been paid. Most recently, it was employers for a temporary staffing company in Sulphur. September 15th workers descended on Coastal Staffing, a local temporary staffing company. They were demanding their checks for hours they say they worked in Texas neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The delays apparently stemmed from the company's payroll processing sys...More >>
KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area. Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66. Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery. Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident. Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries. The rele...More >>
KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area. Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66. Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery. Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident. Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries. The rele...More >>
The Lake Charles Transit System is hosting a public engagement event at the Lake Charles Transit Customer Service Center Wednesday until 5:30 p.m. Located at 1155 Ryan Street, transit officials will be gathering resident feedback to evaluate the bus system in order to improve service. Staff will have a table with refreshments and visual aids setup on the platform to make it convenient and easy for passengers to provide input as they get on and off the buses.More >>
The Lake Charles Transit System is hosting a public engagement event at the Lake Charles Transit Customer Service Center Wednesday until 5:30 p.m. Located at 1155 Ryan Street, transit officials will be gathering resident feedback to evaluate the bus system in order to improve service. Staff will have a table with refreshments and visual aids setup on the platform to make it convenient and easy for passengers to provide input as they get on and off the buses.More >>