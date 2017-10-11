Lafayette Parish DA says death penalty will be sought against ma - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette Parish DA says death penalty will be sought against man accused of killing police officer

By KPLC Digital Staff
Ian Howard (Source: KATC) Ian Howard (Source: KATC)
Lafayette Police Cpl. Mike Middlebrook (Source: KATC) Lafayette Police Cpl. Mike Middlebrook (Source: KATC)
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Lafayette District Attorney Keith Stutes said in court Wednesday that he plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Lafayette policeman, Lafayette station KATC is reporting.

Ian Howard, 27 is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Lafayette Police Cpl. Mike Middlebrook.

Howard is alleged to have shot and injured two clerks at a convenience store, then shot and killed Middlebrook when he responded.

He will be arraigned on Oct. 24.

Howard, who was in court for a hearing to determine whether he can afford an attorney, was shackled and wearing a bulletproof vest as he was escorted into the courtroom by four Lafayette deputies. At least eight more armed deputies and bailiffs were present during the hearing and another six deputies wearing bulletproof vests marked with “INTEL” stood guard outside the courthouse.

Attorneys with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center enrolled on Howard's behalf.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

