Sesquicentennial edition bricks for Veterans Memorial Park being sold

The City of Lake Charles is selling limited edition Sesquicentennial bricks at Veterans Memorial Park.

The bricks at the park honor area veterans.

The city is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

The limited edition bricks will be placed in a 150-year section of Veterans Memorial Park, according to a news release from the city.

A total of 150 Sesquicentennial Veterans Bricks will be available for $150 per brick. The names of the veterans on the Sequential bricks will also be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 2067 at the City of Lake Charles’ Bicentennial Celebration.

The bricks may be purchased at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, or by calling 337 491-1256. Proceeds benefit the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission and its ongoing events and programs.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.