Lake Charles Transit Department wants residents' feedback

The Lake Charles Transit System is hosting a public engagement event at the Lake Charles Transit Customer Service Center Wednesday until 5:30 p.m. Located at 1155 Ryan Street, transit officials will be gathering resident feedback to evaluate the bus system in order to improve service. Staff will have a table with refreshments and visual aids setup on the platform to make it convenient and easy for passengers to provide input as they get on and off the buses.More >>
The rest of today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunny skies! It will still be warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. It should be a great time to get outside! Tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. We will also have cooler temperatures in the morning. Temperatures will begin cooling down much quicker after sunset and we will eventually get back to the mid 60s! North of I-10, will likely see the lower 60s.More >>
The dinosaurs are coming to southwest Louisiana for one day and one day only. It’s all happening in DeRidder for World Debut tour of Circus Saurus where the dinosaurs come alive -- Tyrannosauruses, Deinoychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian Elephants will come together. The performance also features daredevils on the ‘Wheel of Destiny,’ and watch as Aerial Artists soar to new heights at the apex of the ‘Big Top.’ “With the dawn of a new day comes a new ...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
