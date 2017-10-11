Lake Charles Transit Department wants residents' feedback

The Lake Charles Transit System is hosting a public engagement event at the Lake Charles Transit Customer Service Center until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Located at 1155 Ryan Street, transit officials will be gathering resident feedback to evaluate the bus system in order to improve service.

Staff will have a table with refreshments and visual aids setup on the platform to make it convenient and easy for passengers to provide input as they get on and off the buses.

The event is part of an ongoing survey to evaluate the bus system. Click HERE for the survey. It will be available until Friday, October 13.

For more information on the Lake Charles Transit Division, including its routes and schedules, call 491-1253.

Click HERE to learn about the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's free transportation program.

