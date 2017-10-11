FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling much more like Fall with sunny skies and lower humidity!

The rest of today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunny skies! It will still be warm, but not nearly as hot as the last few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. It should be a great time to get outside!

Tonight, we will remain clear with no chance of rain. We will also have cooler temperatures in the morning. Temperatures will begin cooling down much quicker after sunset and we will eventually get back to the mid 60s! North of I-10, will likely see the lower 60s and possible the upper 50s!

Thursday and Friday will have more sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. So, it will still be warm, and look like summer, but it will still not ‘feel’ like summer. The humidity will still be low and will be pleasant outside.

The weekend will not be much different with mostly sunny skies. However, the humidity will start to rise Saturday and into Sunday. Sunday will also have a few clouds build up in the afternoon ahead of another cold front that we are expecting to pass over by Monday.

Monday’s cold front should come through sometime in the afternoon, but we could see a few showers Sunday and into Monday morning. Not much moisture is associated with this front, so we are not expecting very much rain, if any at all. Therefore, rain chances are down to only 20%.

This front will push through, and should cool, not only the humidity, but the temperatures as well! We should get more to the normal for this time of the year with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s for the high, and upper 50s to the low 60s for the overnight lows!

There is also tropical storm Ophelia in the Atlantic. This could become another hurricane, but the good news is, she does not pose any threat to the United States. Ophelia will continue to track east toward Europe.

