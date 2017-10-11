Vaporized oil released from Phillips 66 affects some nearby cars

KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area.

Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66.

Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery. Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident. Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries. The release resulted in small droplets on vehicles parked downwind of the steam vent and the affected vehicles will be cleaned. Measures to prevent reoccurrence have been implemented."

