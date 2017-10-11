Vaporized oil released from Phillips 66 affects some nearby cars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vaporized oil released from Phillips 66 affects some nearby cars

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Phillips 66) (Source: Phillips 66)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area.

Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66.

Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery.  Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident.  Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries.  The release resulted in small droplets on vehicles parked downwind of the steam vent and the affected vehicles will be cleaned.  Measures to prevent reoccurrence have been implemented."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dinosaurs come alive at Circus-Saurus in DeRidder

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:06:52 GMT
    (Source: www.carsonbarnescircus.com)(Source: www.carsonbarnescircus.com)

    The dinosaurs are coming to southwest Louisiana for one day and one day only. It’s all happening in DeRidder for World Debut tour of Circus Saurus where the dinosaurs come alive -- Tyrannosauruses, Deinoychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian Elephants will come together. The performance also features daredevils on the ‘Wheel of Destiny,’ and watch as Aerial Artists soar to new heights at the apex of the ‘Big Top.’ “With the dawn of a new day comes a new ...

    More >>

    The dinosaurs are coming to southwest Louisiana for one day and one day only. It’s all happening in DeRidder for World Debut tour of Circus Saurus where the dinosaurs come alive -- Tyrannosauruses, Deinoychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian Elephants will come together. The performance also features daredevils on the ‘Wheel of Destiny,’ and watch as Aerial Artists soar to new heights at the apex of the ‘Big Top.’ “With the dawn of a new day comes a new ...

    More >>

  • Vaporized oil released from Phillips 66 affects some nearby cars

    Vaporized oil released from Phillips 66 affects some nearby cars

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-10-11 16:57:10 GMT
    (Source: Phillips 66)(Source: Phillips 66)
    KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area. Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66. Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery.  Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident.  Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries.  The rele...More >>
    KPLC viewers reported an oil cloud in the area of Phillips 66 Monday that affected some vehicles in the area. Public Relations Director Megan Hartman confirmed that there was a release from Phillips 66. Megan Hartman: "On Monday, Oct. 9, a small amount of oil was vaporized through a steam vent from the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery.  Our internal response team immediately responded to the incident.  Air monitoring was conducted with no discoveries.  The rele...More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-10-11 16:25:35 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly