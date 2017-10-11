FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little taste of fall has briefly arrived

As drier air continues to filter into the region this morning, temperatures are falling into the 60s with lower humidity already in place. A few clouds will linger across the area with the return of sunshine through the day as high temperatures warm back up into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will remain out of the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Humidity values will continue to drop through the day now that the front has moved through and that will allow temperatures to quickly fall back into the 70s after sunset and continue to drop into the 60s overnight tonight. Overall the pattern will remain warm with afternoon highs closer to 90 each day through the weekend but without the mention of rain because of upper level high pressure strengthening overhead.

By early next week, a front will move through on Monday and some cooler air will push into the state with the possibility of some lows in the 50s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Not much rain will accompany the front with only slight chances returning Monday.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with Tropical Storm Ophelia being the only game in town in the far Atlantic, pushing toward the east and could possibly impact Portugal and Spain by early next week. There are no new areas of concern this morning and any new tropical development is not anticipated over the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry