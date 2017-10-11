WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Circus Saurus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Circus Saurus

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes. MGM said Tuesday the company believes the updated timeline "may not be accurate."

Economist Doctor Loren Scott returns to Southwest Louisiana today for his annual "Louisiana Outlook" report. 

A Vernon parish man considered to be armed and dangerous is now in police custody.

With 100 days in office under his belt, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter reflects on his time in office and what he's accomplished.

The Lake Charles Transit System is hosting a public engagement event this evening to discuss ways to improve the bus system.

Many recitals, plays, and performances have graced the stage at the Rosa Hart Theater. But once the lights are off, some say there's a woman who never leaves.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents seized 228 pounds of shrimp in connection with over-limit violations and donated the shrimp to a local charity.

Plus, most of us have been to a circus, but how many of you have ever been to one involving dinosaurs?

And the sale of vinyl records has hit a 25-year high, since its heyday in the 1980s.  

In weather, Wednesday will be nice days with low humidity making it feel very comfortable outside. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will not feel any warmer than that thanks to drier air. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

