Dinosaurs come alive at Circus-Saurus in DeRidder

The dinosaurs are coming to southwest Louisiana for one day and one day only.

It’s all happening in DeRidder for World Debut tour of Circus Saurus where the dinosaurs come alive -- Tyrannosauruses, Deinoychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian Elephants will come together.

The performance also features daredevils on the ‘Wheel of Destiny,’ and watch as Aerial Artists soar to new heights at the apex of the ‘Big Top.’

“With the dawn of a new day comes a new era under The Circus Big Top and those that were once extinct will re-emerge once again right before your eyes,” said a Circus-Saurus representative.

They say it’s an experience firsthand to witness the giants of today’s world and the enormous creatures from the past. As the circus takes you back millions of years, with powerful Dinosaurs and the legendary Wooly Mammoth.

“These dinosaurs will shake the ground we walk on,” says the Circus-Saurus representative. “Our trio of Deinoychus: Rumble, Rascal and Rebel will transport you back in time and show you just why dinosaurs ruled the land. Witness the miraculous dawn of a baby Tyrannosaurus as it emerges from its gigantic egg. Mother Marley, with her maternal instinct, will prove that no one messes with the powerful Baby T-Rex – Speckles.”

You will also get the opportunity to see Asian elephants up-close and personal.

There will only be two performances on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Beauregard Parish Civic Center-Covered Arena located at 55515 Highway 190 West, DeRidder.

Purchase discount tickets in advance online at www.bigtopshow.com or click HERE.

