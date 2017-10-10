Hit & run victim speaks out

A Lake Charles man survives a hit and run crash. He was thrown off his motorcycle as the woman who hit him drove away.

It looks like a regular off Ryan Street.

Who would have imagined four days ago, Ty Fontenot could have lost his life on this street.

He had just finished helping a woman who was having car trouble, when he was riding his motorcycle down Ryan Street to meet his friends.

That's when a vehicle turned left in front of him.

"I landed on the other side of their vehicle so they were behind my head," said Ty. "Then I heard everybody that was around me yelling, telling them wait where are you going, and then I sat up and I saw them take off down Ryan."

Ty's mother didn't find out her son was hurt until the following morning, but the entire situation left her with so many questions.

"How did it happen," said Rene Fontenot. "Where did it happen? Who, and the who is the big question with no answer."

Police say the driver of the white Volvo was a black female, but the suspect has still not come forward.

Ty says he's not angry, just confused as to why the driver left.

"I'd like them to come forward just so I can know what they are thinking," he said. "Why did they think it was a better option to run than to stay?"

And while he and his mother are just grateful things weren't worse, all they want is that person to step up and turn themselves in.

"Even though it's delayed, I would rather that than her have to be found and brought in," said Rene. "That would say more about her character and integrity at this point than not coming forward at all."

Ty is expected to make a full recovery in four to six weeks.

The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Billy Creel with Lake Charles Police at 337-491-1311.

