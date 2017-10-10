Westlake Police break ground on a new station

After over 50 years, the Westlake Police Department is getting a new station.

The groundbreaking ceremony was for the new 'Jim "Hawk" Herford Emergency Response Center and Police Station'.

"This is a great day for the city of Westlake, and also for the police department. It shows that we're moving in the right direction," said Chief Christopher Wilrye.

There is no word yet on when the new station is expected to be up and running.

