Westlake Police break ground on a new station

With 100 days in office under his belt, Lake Charles Mayor, Nic Hunter, reflects on his time in office and what he's accomplished. When asked to describe his first hundred days, Hunter says they’ve been effective. His biggest victory has been getting an extra $5.2 million put towards drainage improvement projects and studies.More >>
One of the women accused in a shooting and armed robbery in Westlake no longer faces accessory charges in the case. Michaela Beam was arrested as an accessory after the fact in the Jan. 28 incident, but the District Attorney’s Office did not bring accessory charges before a grand jury or file a bill of indictment, DA officials confirmed.More >>
The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur. The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition. "You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming." After hun...More >>
A weak cold front will move through this evening with drier air moving into our area. Temperatures will be cooler during the morning hours, but still warm in the afternoon. The humidity will return this weekend ahead of the next front set to arrive next week. Once the front moves through northerly winds will push drier air into Southwest Louisiana.More >>
