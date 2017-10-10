Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 8

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Seven weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Iowa and Welsh continue to prove they are the teams to beat in SWLA.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week seven of the regular season.

**These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class. Example: Welsh is a stronger 2A team than Iowa is 3A team**



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 6-0

Week 7 Ranking: No. 1



The Greyhounds have continued to check each and every box, each and every week. As overwhelming favorites over Lake Arthur, Welsh still came out firing, earning the 49-point win. Quarterback Zach Hayes scored five touchdowns on 250 total yards. Da'Ren Zeno caught all three touchdown passes while hauling in seven passes for 137 yards. Welsh now turns its focus to rival Kinder, then Notre Dame.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 7-0

Week 7 Ranking: No. 2



The Jackets like Welsh continue to welcome in all comers, and continue to post impressive wins. The 7-0 start is the first since 2013 for Iowa as the Jackets are cruising to the best season in program history. Wide receiver Marka’il Nixon stole the show as he posted 151 yards and two touchdowns vs South Beauregard. Iowa and Washington-Marion look to be setting up a huge week 10 battle if the records hold up.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 6-1

Week 7 Ranking: No. 3



There was no emotional let down after a big rivalry win for the Bucs. Thanks to a pair of blocked punts, the Bucs quickly jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead to bury New Iberia, 38-9. The stat line wasn't impressive for the Bucs as they ate the clock after leading 31-0. Jaivan Samuel and Dana Fontenot combined for 129 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Of Barbe's final three opponents, only Comeaux has a winning record



4. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 4-3

Week 7 Ranking: No. 5



The Yellow Jackets rise in the rankings again this week coming off a blow out win. Quarterback Hayes Fawcett returned at quarterback and made the most of his opportunity. The sophomore rushed for a pair of first quarter touchdowns and finished the night with 50 rushing yards and 78 yards passing. Linebacker/running back/returner Jordan Cordova made a splash as well, as the senior totaled over 100 yards, scored twice on the ground and took home a 61-yard punt return. Kinder seems to be playing its best football.



5. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 4-2

Week 7 Ranking: No. 4





The Tors continued to roll on Friday as Sulphur led LaGrange 55-0 in the third quarter. The Tors fall in the rankings this week for two reasons. One, I believe Kinder has proved its a stronger team up to this point (although Sulphur has a chance to disprove that this week vs Acadiana). Two, the Tors aren't as healthy as they'd like to be at this point in the season. Against the Gators, Christian Trahan (113 yds, 1 TD), Glenn Willis (151 yds, 2 TDs) and Morgan Clark (209 yds, 3 TDs) continued to be the leaders on this football team.



6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 6-1

Week 7 Ranking: No. 6

The Wampus Cats stay put at six after Leesville posted another offensive breakout. Quarterback Chris Vargas threw for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns ,while Andrew Croker totaled 175 yards. Leesville is buzzing heading into the Hooper Trophy showdown vs DeRidder. Another co-district championship can be clinched with a Leesville win, while the Wampus Cats can win it outright the next week vs Tioga.



7. JENNINGS BULLDOGS

2017 record: 4-2

Week 7 Ranking: NR



Another newcomer to the 'Top 7 List.' The Bulldogs have earned this spot after a 4-2 start with the Dogs only losses coming to Iowa and Welsh (both of which are undefeated). Jennings' Davian Madden has proven to be a play-maker (5 catches, 96 yds) and fellow defensive back/wide receiver Bryce Anthony has been solid too (79 yds, 1 TD). Running back Tyrik Sonnier added a touchdown and 101 yards too. The Jennings defense has proven to be one of the areas best after posting a shut out vs Westlake. The Bulldogs have allowed just 78 points this season for an average of 13 points per game.

Next three up: Iota Bulldogs (5-2), Rosepine Eagles (6-1), DeRidder (5-1)

Best team performance from Week 7: Washington-Marion Charging Indians

The Charging Indians are one of the hottest teams in the area now as Washington-Marion has now won back-to-back games to enter the fray in the 4-3A title race. W-M scored 30-plus points in consecutive weeks in the 39-14 drubbing of St. Louis. Carrington McClinton has stolen the show on offense and defense. McClinton ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns vs the Saints, and he returned an interception for a score too. That's back-to-back games that McClinton has posted 200 yards, an interception and double-digit tackles. Gerron Duhon also posted a 100-yard day threw the air thanks to a 98-yard touchdown.

McClinton has run for 417 yards to lead the Charging Indians to two consecutive wins, and has picked off a pass in each game.

