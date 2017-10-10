Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 7

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Six weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Iowa and Welsh continue to prove they are the teams to beat in SWLA.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week six of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 5-0

Week 6 Ranking: No. 1



Welsh earned another quality win on Thursday against Jennings (a team that has flirted with the Top 7 List each week). It marked the first time a Jeff Davis School had ever toppled the Bulldogs. The Hounds found a way to win, using a great defensive performance to do so. Welsh allowed only 13 points with one coming from a pick six, and another coming from a punt return (both were from Davian Madden). Charlie Watkins stole the show for Welsh, rushing for 73 yards and all three Greyhound scores. Welsh's schedule is one that will look a whole lot better come playoff time then it does currently.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 6-0

Week 6 Ranking: No. 2



The Jackets remain nipping at Welsh's heels and will have a chance to surpass the Greyhounds depending on what happens over the next three weeks. For now Iowa holds down the number spot thanks to their dominant defense. The Jacket defense has allowed just three touchdowns so far in district play. Safety Bryce Buquet led the way this week with a trio of interceptions, including one that was taken back for a touchdown. What's scarier for opposing offenses? The Jackets played without the heart and soul of the defense, Darius Daniels. On offense, Jedd Self posted another 100-yard day along with three touchdowns.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 5-1

Week 6 Ranking: No. 3



We were treated to a classic on Friday between the Bucs and the Tors. Looks like I was right to rank them both at number three last week. The Bucs stood tall and bounced back after a their first loss of the season (although Barbe blew an 18-point fourth quarter lead). The energy should help Barbe continue rolling through the rest of its district schedule. Barbe posted a pair of 100-yard rushers (Dana Fontenot and Jaivan Samuel) with Fontenot posting three scores on the ground.



4. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 3-2

Week 6 Ranking: No. 3





The Tors may have fallen, but Sulphur put on quite a show with a comeback effort vs the Bucs. Morgan Clark had a career day at quarterback throwing for 487 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, three Tors went for over 100 yards as well (Branden Walker, Kendrick Celestine, Gage Rapp), with Rapp scoring three touchdowns to boot. Sulphur will now move from one rivalry game to another, as the Tors host LaGrange, winners of two straight.



5. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 3-3

Week 6 Ranking: No. 6



Kinder shocked the state for for nearly two quarters as the Jackets led Notre Dame 28-0. Credit the Pios for battling back to not only make this a game, but win with a 35-yard field goal. Kinder should take a load of confidence from this game as the Jackets ran for 286 yards and Keyon Pugh added a pick six as well. Trent Johnson has given Kinder a different identity on offense with his ability to run, and his re-emergence may have Kinder thinking Dome trip.



6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 5-1

Week 6 Ranking: No. 7

Leesville continues to fight each and every week and I'm beginning to think this team may be better than the one we saw in 2016. The Wampus Cats have done a nice job bouncing back from less than stellar performances and continued that last week. The Squirrel Bowl was never in doubt for Leesville as quarterback Chris Vargas (9/15 passing, 125 yards, 2 TDs) helped the Cats to a 28-0 halftime lead. His play at quarterback has given Leesville much needed leadership and confidence.



7. ELTON INDIANS

2017 record: 4-1

Week 6 Ranking: No. 5



Elton clings to the seven spot after a narrow loss to St. Edmund on the road. Elton rallied to tie the game in the second-half, but St. Edmund shut the door to hand Elton its first loss of the season. The dramatic drop in the rankings comes from the fact that Elton is the only team with a winning record that St. Ed has beaten. Keshawn Lyons was once again the main attraction as the quarterback threw for 126 yards and ran for 57, while scoring a pair of touchdowns. The Indians should be rooting for Oberlin this week to down St. Ed, which could give Elton a shot for the district title in week 10.

Next three up: Jennings Bulldogs (3-2), Iota Bulldogs (5-1), Rosepine Eagles (5-1)

Best team performance from Week 6: Iota Bulldogs

Iota is still searching for their first winning season since 2008, and after six weeks, the Bulldogs need just one win to do it. Iota downed Crowley on Friday to capture the attention of South Louisiana. Iota has proved it belongs and this week's matchup with Church Point should be the ultimate litmus test.

