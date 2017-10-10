What has Mayor Nic Hunter done in his first 100 days?

With 100 days in office under his belt, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter reflects on his time in office and what he's accomplished.

When asked to describe his first 100 days, Hunter says they’ve been effective.

He says his biggest victory has been getting an extra $5.2 million put towards drainage improvement projects and studies.

“The new philosophy is proaction versus reaction,” said Hunter. “We don't only want to tackle drainage when we see the issues, we want to create a maintenance plan for the city of Lake Charles.”

Another big campaign promise was lakefront development.

“We've been studying what we have on the lakefront,” said Hunter. “What it would take to get it ready for development and we will be coming out with something very soon.”

Hunter says he wants the city to own the land and rent it to developers to create restaurants and shops rather than just apartments along the lakefront. Hunter wants everyone to enjoy the lakefront and bring in more sales tax revenue.

“Instead of one $100 million project, let's look at taking a few smaller bites, $3 or $4 million projects." Hunter said. "There's a lot of people in Lake Charles that could afford something like that, there's not a lot of people that could afford a $100 million project.”

All the movement and planning coming from City Hall was put on halt for a few weeks with an unforeseen hurdle named Harvey.

Hunter says he felt more proud of his city than anything.

“I've never been so proud to be a part of a team like I was during Harvey and seeing church groups and the city employees and the community foundation and United Way all working together,” said Hunter. "It was just amazing it was inspiring."

For the businessman, the biggest hurdle so far has been getting used to the pace of government.

“Coming from the private sector and being a CEO that's able to work with his two managers and say 'OK, here's our action plan, go implement it,' government moves slower than that and it's frustrating, but I understand it,” said Hunter.

He's still working at keeping the momentum, though. What is his biggest item to tackle in the future? You guessed it…drainage.

“Drainage is something that quite honestly, if we had $100 million in cash we probably can't solve it tomorrow,” said Hunter. “So, we have to be very methodical, we have to be very careful, we have to rely on science and engineering.”

Mayor Hunter says he’s also excited to start and continue various beautification projects as well as historical preservation projects.

Hunter also spoke about a variety of youth programs he wants to introduce and expand to prevent the uptick in juvenile crime the city has been seeing. This includes already existing and new outreach programs, mentorship programs, and school initiatives.

