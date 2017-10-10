Accessory charges dropped in January shooting, armed robbery

One of the women accused in a shooting and armed robbery in Westlake no longer faces accessory charges in the case.

Michaela Beam was arrested as an accessory after the fact in the Jan. 28 incident, but the District Attorney’s Office did not bring accessory charges before a grand jury or file a bill of indictment, DA officials confirmed.

Three other women were arrested in the case. Two remain jailed at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.