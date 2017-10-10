FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity for a few days, and slightly cooler mornings

A weak cold front will move through this evening with drier air moving into our area. Temperatures will be cooler during the morning hours, but still warm in the afternoon. The humidity will return this weekend ahead of the next front set to arrive next week.

Once the front moves through northerly winds will push drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the lower 60s north of I-10, mid to upper 60s along I-10, and low 70s at the coast.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nice days with low humidity making it feel very comfortable outside. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s, but it will not feel any warmer than that thanks to drier air. And of course, no rain is expected!

The humidity will begin to increase by Friday as southerly winds could return. But no appreciable change in temperatures is expected through this weekend. And rain looks unlikely at this time.

Another cold front looks set to arrive early next week, and it will bring a more noticeable change in temperatures. Looks like morning lows will reach the 50s in some areas and afternoon highs may struggle to reach the 80s!

We are still watching the tropics, but there are no threats anywhere near the United States. Tropical Storm Ophelia is located across the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but it is moving east toward Europe. It may become a hurricane in a few days and could move near the Azores Islands.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

