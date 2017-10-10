HAUNTED SWLA: The Lady in White - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HAUNTED SWLA: The Lady in White

When you think of places that are haunted, you may think of cemeteries, historic buildings, and old jails.  You may not think of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Built on the lake in the 1970s, it’s rumored the Rosa Heart Theater has a ghost. She's known as the lady in white, and while no one knows for sure how she ended up there, people definitely know who she is.

The feeling that someone is watching you is only the beginning of what it's like to spend a day in the Rosa Heart Theater. Makenzie Chesson saw the Lady in White when she was in middle school about 10 years ago.

"We were all standing here on the stage, all the lights were out, and all of a sudden I looked up and I saw this lady in a white dress just walking across the balcony," said MaKenzie, "I looked at my friend and I said please tell me you see this, please tell me you see this, and she said, Kenzie, I don't see anything but light. So I was like, okay, I must be going crazy."

Anyone who has ever seen the ghost says that she appears on the balcony in the theater and walks from one side to the other.

According to visitlakecharles.org – the ghost’s name is Elsie.  She is reputed to be a jilted bride who ended her life by walking off a long pier which used to be just about where the theater is today.

Despite that experience, MaKenzie came back 10 years later, and now works as a secretary for the Civic Center - but the eeriness of the Rosa Heart Theater hasn't gone away. 

"We actually have a storage room on the third floor, I get an eerie feeling any time I go up there," said MaKenzie.

So next time there's a show at the Theater, if you're brave enough, why not buy your tickets for seats in the balcony? Maybe you'll sit next to the Lady in White.

