HAUNTED SWLA: The Lady in White

The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur. The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition. "You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming." After hun...More >>
A weak cold front will move through this evening with drier air moving into our area. Temperatures will be cooler during the morning hours, but still warm in the afternoon. The humidity will return this weekend ahead of the next front set to arrive next week. Once the front moves through northerly winds will push drier air into Southwest Louisiana.More >>
When you think of places that are haunted, you may think of cemeteries, historic buildings, and old jails. You may not think of the Lake Charles Civic Center. Built on the lake in the 1970s, it’s rumored the Rosa Heart Theater has a ghost. She's known as the lady in white, and while no one knows for sure how she ended up there, people definitely know who she is. The feeling that someone is watching you is only the beginning of what it's like to spend a day...More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano. Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT. Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding the...More >>
Congressman Clay Higgins, R-La., sat down with 7 News Monday to talk about his his time thus far in congress. He discussed present hot button issues on Capitol Hill, how he's grown professionally as a congressman, as well as Southwest Louisiana's current economic climate. After the Las Vegas massacre, Higgins said legislation strengthening gun control could not have prevented this tragedy. "To ban something like bump stocks is a reactionary and useless move," Higgins said....More >>
