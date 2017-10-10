FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today ahead of a front

With the morning starting off with temperatures again well above normal for mid-October, areas of fog will develop in the predawn hours that could cause some slow-downs for your morning commute. Otherwise, rain chances remain low in the early morning hours but will steadily increase through the morning and into the midday time frame with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms into the early to mid-afternoon.

Higher rain chances today are the result of a front that will move in from the west and give the area a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, tapering off by the early evening. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s ahead of the rain and then cool down into the 70s by mid-evening and continue to fall into the 60s overnight.

Less humid air will move in behind the front and allow nighttime lows to fall back closer to seasonal averages for this time of year, into the lower to middle 60s for the new few mornings while afternoon highs rebound into the middle to upper 80s tomorrow and by Friday back up to near 90.

Upper level high pressure will build back over the area yielding to warmer temperatures in the longer range through the weekend. By early next week, another front will move in around Monday and give another glancing blow as some cooler temperatures by next week, otherwise keep the short sleeves pulled out.

Tropical Storm Ophelia remains a non-factor in the forecast, located in the far eastern Atlantic and heading towards Europe. The storm could continue to strengthen in our next hurricane but will be no threat to the U.S. and there does not appear to be any areas of new tropical development over the next 3 to 5 days forming.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry