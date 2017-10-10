WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New emojis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana talks about gun control, FEMA assistance to Calcasieu parish and his approach to politics in an interview with KPLC. See excerpts of that interview on 7News Sunrise.

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Ryan Street over the weekend.

Investigators work to figure out why someone would kill a boy scout camp employee.

Louisiana officials say a new manufacturing facility planned for Leesville will create 200 jobs.

Plus, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is taking applications for its Section 8 housing waiting list.

And there's new emojis coming to the iPhone and iPad.

In weather, areas of fog will develop in the predawn hours that could cause some slow-downs for your morning commute. Otherwise, rain chances remain low in the early morning hours but will steadily increase through the morning and into the midday time frame with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms into the early to mid-afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano. Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT. Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him.

