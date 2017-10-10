Are you ready?: Zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana

The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur.

The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition.

"You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming."

After hunting live zombies from the safety of battlewagons, you have the option to hunt more of them in our Laser Tag battlefield.

"Experience a night of high-energy fun in a family-friendly atmosphere at Zombie Hunt – presented by Bayou Games! We've specifically designed Zombie Hunt to be an inclusive experience for your entire family," said Kris Nicolson. "In doing so, we emphasize the good, clean fun found in the energy of the activity. Our Zombie Hunt does not rely on extremely intense or gory themes. We focus on the competitive dynamic – us against them. And we have glow-in-the-dark paintballs."

