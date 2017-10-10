Are you ready?: Zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisia - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Are you ready?: Zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana

(Source: Bayou Games) (Source: Bayou Games)

The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur.

The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition.

"You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming."

After hunting live zombies from the safety of battlewagons, you have the option to hunt more of them in our Laser Tag battlefield.

"Experience a night of high-energy fun in a family-friendly atmosphere at Zombie Hunt – presented by Bayou Games! We've specifically designed Zombie Hunt to be an inclusive experience for your entire family," said Kris Nicolson. "In doing so, we emphasize the good, clean fun found in the energy of the activity. Our Zombie Hunt does not rely on extremely intense or gory themes. We focus on the competitive dynamic – us against them. And we have glow-in-the-dark paintballs."

For more information, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Vernon parish authorities searching for wanted fugitive

    Vernon parish authorities searching for wanted fugitive

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-10-10 09:53:51 GMT
    Zack Mosley (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)Zack Mosley (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano. Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT. Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding the...

    More >>

    The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano. Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT. Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding the...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New emojis

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New emojis

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-10-10 09:34:35 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Are you ready?: Zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana

    Are you ready?: Zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:23 AM EDT2017-10-10 09:23:21 GMT
    (Source: Bayou Games)(Source: Bayou Games)
    The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur. The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition. "You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming." After hun...More >>
    The zombie apocalypse is coming to southwest Louisiana at Bayou Games in Sulphur. The Halloween attraction offers a zombie hunt which showcases fun and competition. "You'll be armed with customized guns and a load of glow-in-the-dark paintballs," said Kris Nicolson, an employee at Bayou Games. "You will then climb aboard our battle wagons and enter the field where local news reports confirm zombies have been lurking…and they know you're coming." After hun...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly