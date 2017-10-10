Congressman Clay Higgins sits down with 7 News

Congressman Clay Higgins, R-La., sat down with 7 News Monday to talk about his his time thus far in congress. He discussed present hot button issues on Capitol Hill, how he's grown professionally as a congressman, as well as Southwest Louisiana's current economic climate.

After the Las Vegas massacre, Higgins said legislation strengthening gun control could not have prevented this tragedy.

"To ban something like bump stocks is a reactionary and useless move," Higgins said. "My resolve did not weaken for my support of the second amendment."

As many families in Southwest Louisiana continue to pick up the pieces after Harvey inundated parts of the region in flooding, Higgins said fighting for FEMA financial assistance for the area is a top priority for his staff.

"Americans are suffering, Americans I serve," Higgins said. "We're going to stay at the front end of that sword until we get a disaster declaration."

Higgins is known for his rather blunt outlook on Washington politics. He believes is makes him a better congressman.

"Our founding fathers did not imagine the house of representatives would become 100 percent populated by millionaires," Higgins said. "They had in mind a guy like me serving there."

