TRAFFIC: Avoid I-210 WB due to an accident

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A new brick and mortar scam is hitting Southwest Louisiana. On Monday October 2, 2017, around closing time, a local restaurant was contacted by phone by an unknown male who disguised himself as a Chief Financial Officer of the company. The unknown caller ordered the manager to remove all cash from the safe and cash registers and was told to travel to a local Walgreens and CVS in the area to put the cash onto gift cards and to give him the numbers. The ma...More >>
Avoid traffic in the westbound lane of I-210. Drivers are reporting an accident in the area. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The calendar shows that we are in October, but Mother Nature did not get that memo apparently! Temperatures have been well above normal with highs reaching the low 90s Monday and lows in the mid 70s. We will get some slight relief from the humidity from a cold front set to move through late Tuesday, but temperatures will not be much cooler behind the front.More >>
Statewide races State Treasurer Angele Davis (REP) Derrick Edwards (DEM) Terry Hughes (REP) Joseph D. Little (LBT) Neil Riser (REP) John Schroder (REP) Amendment No. 1 CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N)) Amendment No. 2 C...More >>
