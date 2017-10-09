SCAM ALERT: New scam targets local businesses

A new brick and mortar scam is hitting Southwest Louisiana.

A local restaurant was contacted by phone by an unknown male who disguised himself as a Chief Financial Officer of the company. The unknown caller ordered the manager to remove all cash from the safe and cash registers and was told to travel to a local Walgreens and CVS in the area to put the cash onto gift cards and to give him the numbers. The male told the manager that a United States Marshal was with him and if she failed to comply, she would be arrested.

Carmen Million, President at Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana advises business owners if someone calls you, never assume they are who they say they are.

"You should never trust caller I.D.," said Million. "Theses scammers can manipulate the phone system. What you want to do is hang up the phone and call a number that you know is for your supervisor or the IRS."

Million said that a Chief Financial Officer would never call and ask for funds to be transferred to a cash card, and if you receive a call like that, investigate it first.

The same scam has targeted fast food and restaurant chains in California, Washington and Arkansas since April 2017.

This case is currently being investigated by the Lake Charles Police Department.

