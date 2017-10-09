LCPD searching for white Volvo believed to be involved in hit-an - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD searching for white Volvo believed to be involved in hit-and-run on Ryan Street Saturday

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Ryan Street Saturday.

The vehicle was described as a white Volvo with pink stickers on the rear, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The vehicle is missing a front bumper and was driven by a black female. The vehicle had a temporary tag displayed on the rear license plate area with a partial number of 377 or 378.

Kraus said a motorcycle was headed northbound on Ryan Street when a car headed southbound made a left turn in front of him causing a collision. The suspect vehicle then backed up and fled north on Ryan Street. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital with broken bones and severe lacerations.

Kraus asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Billy Creel at 491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    LCPD searching for white Volvo believed to be involved in hit-and-run on Ryan Street Saturday

    LCPD searching for white Volvo believed to be involved in hit-and-run on Ryan Street Saturday

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:51:54 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Ryan Street Saturday. The vehicle was described as a white Volvo with pink stickers on the rear, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The vehicle is missing a front bumper and was driven by a black female. The vehicle had a temporary tag displayed on the rear license plate area with a partial number of 377 or 378. Kraus said a motorcycle was headed northb...More >>
    The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Ryan Street Saturday. The vehicle was described as a white Volvo with pink stickers on the rear, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The vehicle is missing a front bumper and was driven by a black female. The vehicle had a temporary tag displayed on the rear license plate area with a partial number of 377 or 378. Kraus said a motorcycle was headed northb...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front arrives Tuesday with only lower humidity, no cooler temperatures

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front arrives Tuesday with only lower humidity, no cooler temperatures

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:49:18 GMT
    Cold front arrives TuesdayCold front arrives Tuesday

    The calendar shows that we are in October, but Mother Nature did not get that memo apparently!  Temperatures have been well above normal with highs reaching the low 90s Monday and lows in the mid 70s.  We will get some slight relief from the humidity from a cold front set to move through late Tuesday, but temperatures will not be much cooler behind the front.

    More >>

    The calendar shows that we are in October, but Mother Nature did not get that memo apparently!  Temperatures have been well above normal with highs reaching the low 90s Monday and lows in the mid 70s.  We will get some slight relief from the humidity from a cold front set to move through late Tuesday, but temperatures will not be much cooler behind the front.

    More >>

  • Oct. 14 Election - What's on your ballot?

    Oct. 14 Election - What's on your ballot?

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:27:34 GMT
    (Source: Secretary of State)(Source: Secretary of State)

    Statewide races State Treasurer Angele Davis (REP) Derrick Edwards (DEM) Terry Hughes (REP) Joseph D. Little (LBT) Neil Riser (REP) John Schroder (REP) Amendment No. 1 CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N)) Amendment No. 2 C...

    More >>

    Statewide races State Treasurer Angele Davis (REP) Derrick Edwards (DEM) Terry Hughes (REP) Joseph D. Little (LBT) Neil Riser (REP) John Schroder (REP) Amendment No. 1 CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N)) Amendment No. 2 C...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly