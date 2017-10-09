LCPD searching for white Volvo believed to be involved in hit-and-run on Ryan Street Saturday

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Ryan Street Saturday.

The vehicle was described as a white Volvo with pink stickers on the rear, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. The vehicle is missing a front bumper and was driven by a black female. The vehicle had a temporary tag displayed on the rear license plate area with a partial number of 377 or 378.

Kraus said a motorcycle was headed northbound on Ryan Street when a car headed southbound made a left turn in front of him causing a collision. The suspect vehicle then backed up and fled north on Ryan Street. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital with broken bones and severe lacerations.

Kraus asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Billy Creel at 491-1311.

