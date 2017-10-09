FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak cold front arrives Tuesday with only lower humidity, no cooler temperatures

The calendar shows that we are in October, but Mother Nature did not get that memo apparently! Temperatures have been well above normal with highs reaching the low 90s Monday and lows in the mid 70s. We will get some slight relief from the humidity from a cold front set to move through late Tuesday, but temperatures will not be much cooler behind the front.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Tuesday morning in the 70 across all of Southwest Louisiana. Patchy fog looks likely to develop overnight and some areas could see dense fog. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time to get to work or school Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front. Temperatures will still be warm and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid 90s! The chance of rain is 60% but it will not rain all day.

Once the front moves through winds will become northerly and drier air will move into Southwest Louisiana Tuesday night. This will drop morning lows back into the 60s for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s, but with lower humidity it will not feel as uncomfortable.

We may see the humidity increase over the weekend as southerly winds could return. But no appreciable change in temperatures is expected this weekend. And rain looks unlikely at this time.

Another cold front looks set to arrive early next week, and it may bring a more noticeable change in temperatures. But, that is more than a week away and subject to change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.