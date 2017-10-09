Oct. 14 Election - What's on your ballot?

Louisiana voters will head to the poll this Saturday to decide on a new state treasurer.

John Kennedy held the position from January 2000 until January 2017, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Six candidates are in the race for state treasurer, so it could end up in a runoff, which would be held Nov. 18.

Listed below are the statewide races, then the parish races.

Listed below are the statewide races, then the parish races.

STATEWIDE

State Treasurer

Angele Davis (REP)

Derrick Edwards (DEM)

Terry Hughes (REP)

Joseph D. Little (LBT)

Neil Riser (REP)

John Schroder (REP)

Amendment No. 1

CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) -- Exemption of property taxes for construction sites

Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(N))

Amendment No. 2

CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) -- Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse

Do you support an amendment to authorize an exemption from ad valorem property tax for the total assessed value of the homestead of an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as an emergency medical responder, technician, paramedic, volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement or fire protection officer? (Effective January 1, 2018) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(M)(1))

CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) -- Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund

Do you support an amendment that would dedicate any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel, and special fuels into the Construction Subfund, which solely shall be used for project delivery, construction, and maintenance of transportation and capital transit infrastructure projects and not for funding for the payment of employee wages and related benefits or employee retirement benefits? (Amends Article VII, Section 27(B))

CALCASIEU PARISH

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Teddy McNiel (DEM)

Kevin Merchant (REP)

ALLEN PARISH

City Marshal -- City Court, City of Oakdale

Joseph "Jody" Chamberlain (NOPTY)

Chad Doyle (NOPTY)

Michael "Freck" Slaney (REP)

City of Oakdale -- 2M Bond - M&CC - 20 Yrs.

Shall the City of Oakdale, State of Louisiana (the "City"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $2,000,000, to mature not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 8% per annum, with the proceeds of the bonds to be dedicated solely for the purpose of constructing, improving and resurfacing public streets in the City and acquiring equipment therefore, which bonds will be general obligations of the City and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated 8 mills to be levied in the first year of issue to pay said Bonds?

Recreation Dist. No. 6 -- 3 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Recreation District No. 6 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a tax of three (3) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $40,200) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Member of School Board -- District 2

Timothy Hudson (REP)

Kimberly R. Maricle-Wilson (REP)

Road Dist. Number Three -- 5.15 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Road District Number Three of the Parish of Beauregard, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a five and fifteen hundredths (5.15) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $382,748) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent a nine hundredths of a mill (.09) increase over the 5.06 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on July 19, 2008?

Road Dist. Number 4 -- 32.82 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Road District Number 4 of the Parish of Beauregard, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a thirty-two and eighty-two hundredths (32.82) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $372,343) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent an eighty-six hundredths of a mill (.86) increase over the 31.96 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on July 19, 2008?

Road Dist. Number 5 -- 17.51 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Road District Number 5 of the Parish of Beauregard, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a seventeen and fifty-one hundredths (17.51) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $160,987) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent a ninety-nine hundredths of a mill (.99) increase over the 16.52 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on July 19, 2008?

Road Dist. Number Six -- 23.04 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Road District Number Six of the Parish of Beauregard, Louisiana (the "District"), levy a twenty-three and four hundredths (23.04) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $1,026,824) on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent a one and fifty-nine hundredths mills (1.59) increase over the 21.45 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2017 pursuant to an election held on November 17, 2007?

Waterworks District No. Two -- 17.28 Mills Renewal/Increase - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. Two of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a seventeen and twenty-eight hundredths (17.28) mills tax with the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $625,674 on all property subject to taxation in said District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027 for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating facilities and equipment of and for the District, said tax to represent a five and forty-eight hundredths (5.48) increase over the 11.80 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on October 4, 2008, such increase having been effective beginning in 2016 due to reappraisal, said tax to be levied and collected in lieu of the tax approved on October 4, 2008?

Waterworks District No. 5 -- 15.41 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. 5 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy a fifteen and forty-one hundredths (15.41) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $55,240) on all property subject to taxation in said District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of paying the cost of improving, maintaining and operating waterworks facilities in the District, said millage to represent a forty-one hundredths of a mill (.41) increase over the 15 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2017 pursuant to an election held on March 8, 2008?

CAMERON PARISH

Only statewide races

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Only statewide races

VERNON PARISH

District Judge -- 30th Judicial District Court, Division A

Tony Bennett (IND)

Lisa Nelson (REP)

PW Prop. -- $1.55M Bond - PJ - 15 Yrs.

Shall the Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding One Million Five Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,550,000), to run not exceeding fifteen (15) years from date thereof, with the interest at a rate of not exceeding six percent (6%) per annum, for the purpose of paying the cost of constructing, improving, equipping and furnishing public buildings and facilities owned by the Parish, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the Parish and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 4.25 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the Parish?

