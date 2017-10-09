McNeese makes jumps in Top 25 polls

Winners of five straight games and coming off a 13-7 win at Abilene Christian, the McNeese Cowboys moved up one spot to No. 21 in this week’s FCS Coaches Top 25 while breaking into the STATS Top 25 poll for the first time this year, debuting at No. 22.



The Cowboys (5-1, 3-1 SLC) will be open this weekend before returning to action on October 21 against Incarnate Word for Homecoming before returning to the road against Central Arkansas on Oct. 28.



At 5-1 on the season, McNeese is one of nine teams in the FCS with five or more wins on the season and is currently sitting in a three-way tie for second place in the Southland Conference. UCA is alone at the top with a 3-0 league record.



The Bears (4-1) remained No. 6 in this week’s STATS poll while Sam Houston State (4-1) held at No. 9 for the second straight week while James Madison (5-0) remained on top followed by North Dakota State (5-0).



The Cowboys are one of three teams making their debut in the poll this week along with Montana (4-2) at No. 24 and North Carolina Central (4-1) at No. 25. Nicholls is ranked as the fifth-highest team receiving votes while Alcorn State, who McNeese defeated 34-27 back on Sept. 16, is also receiving votes.



In the coaches poll, McNeese moved up from No. 22 to No. 21 and is just 13 points from cracking the top 20.



UCA moved up two spots to No. 6 and Sam Houston State is tied at No. 9. Nicholls, who beat Northwestern State over the weekend, jumped two spots to No. 23 to give the Southland Conference four ranked teams for the second straight week.



James Madison and North Dakota State are 1-2 in the poll.



FCS Coaches Poll

1. James Madison (5-0)

2. North Dakota State (5-0)

3. Jacksonville State (4-1)

4. South Dakota (5-0)

5. Wofford (5-0)

6. Central Arkansas (4-1)

7. South Dakota State (4-1)

8. Youngstown State (3-2)

T9. Sam Houston State (4-1)

T9. Eastern Washington (4-2)

11. North Carolina A&T (6-0)

12. New Hampshire (4-1)

13. Richmond (3-2)

14. Villanova (4-2)

15. Illinois State (4-1)

16. Weber State (4-1)

17. Western Illinois (4-1)

18. Samford (4-2)

19. Grambling (5-1)

20. Elon (5-1)

21. McNeese (5-1)

22. The Citadel (3-2)

23. Nicholls (4-2)

24. Northern Arizona (3-2)

25. Western Carolina (4-2)



STATS Top 25

1. James Madison (5-0)

2. North Dakota State (5-0)

3. Jacksonville State (4-1)

4. South Dakota (5-0)

5. Wofford (5-0)

6. Central Arkansas (4-1)

7. South Dakota State (4-1)

8. Youngstown State (3-2)

9. Sam Houston State (4-1)

10. Eastern Washington (4-2)

11. Villanova (4-2)

12. New Hampshire (4-1)

13. Richmond (3-2)

14. Western Illinois (4-1)

15. North Carolina A&T (6-0)

16. Elon (5-1)

17. Illinois State (4-1)

18. Weber State (4-1)

19. Samford (4-2)

20. Grambling (5-1)

21. Western Carolina (4-2)

22. McNeese (5-1)

23. The Citadel (3-2)

24. Montana (4-2)

25. North Carolina Central (4-1)

