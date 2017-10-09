TRAFFIC: I-10 EB closed at Atchafalaya Bridge due to fatal crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: I-10 EB closed at Atchafalaya Bridge due to fatal crash

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Louisiana State Police Facebook page) (Source: Louisiana State Police Facebook page)
Crash on I-10 eastbound in St. Martin Parish (Source: KPLC) Crash on I-10 eastbound in St. Martin Parish (Source: KPLC)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

State police are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 eastbound at Atchafalaya Bridge near Butte La Rose.

Both eastbound lanes in that area are closed to traffic at this time.

Eastbound traffic has been diverted in Lafayette Parish to I-49 north to U.S. 190 east.

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

