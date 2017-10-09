TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 WB at Lakeshore Drive

In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them. Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels. The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he’s still doing music. "Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life." And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining ...