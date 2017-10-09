Calcasieu Parish Police Jury accepting Section 8 Housing applications

Starting today, Section 8 Waiting List Applications will be accepted by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in DeQuincy at the First Church of God in Christ, Fellowship Hall located at 621 S. Grand Ave.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Housing Department will be accepting Section 8 Waiting List applications from October 9-13.

Anyone can apply, but upon receiving assistance, residents will have to live outside the city limits.

Application locations and times:

Monday, October 9 -- 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.: First Church of God in Christ, Fellowship Hall, 621 S. Grand Ave., DeQuincy.

Tuesday – Friday, October 10 – 13 -- 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex Building, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Housing Department at 337- 721-4030.

