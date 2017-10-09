WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Section 8 waiting list - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Section 8 waiting list

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that would allow people to buy insurance outside their states.

Louisiana approved medical marijuana more than two years ago, but it could still be another eight to ten months before it's available to the public.

The Calcasieu Parish Housing Department will start accepting applications for the Section 8 waiting list.

The Alliance for Positive Growth will meet with Baton Rouge leaders today in Lake Charles. The groups hope to share ordinances and policies for economic development.

Plus, a local hunting organization is helping residents clean out their freezers to feed the hungry. 

And film executive Harvey Weinstein is out of a job with a company he co-founded because of ongoing sexual harassment allegations.

In weather, temperatures are combining with very high humidity levels this morning to make for not only an oppressive feel but also a foggy commute for most all of Southwest Louisiana. Don’t expect temperatures to fall much below the middle 70s with dense fog in the forecast through mid-morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bret Michaels talks family, music and Louisiana

    Bret Michaels talks family, music and Louisiana

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:18:30 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them. Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels. The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he’s still doing music.  "Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life." And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining ...

    More >>

    In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them. Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels. The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he’s still doing music.  "Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life." And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining ...

    More >>

  • World War II veteran signs historic airplane

    World War II veteran signs historic airplane

    Sunday, October 8 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-10-08 15:49:51 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane. 

    More >>

    One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane. 

    More >>

  • 'Out of Darkness' walk raises awareness for suicide prevention

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-10-08 14:07:59 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    On Saturday morning dozens participated in the "Out of Darkness" walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide. The walk was hosted by HALO's, a local grief support group to heal those who've dealt with this unfortunate tragedy. "We do not want their death to be in vain," said Amy Johnson, a mother who lost her son to suicide. "The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they are."

    More >>

    On Saturday morning dozens participated in the "Out of Darkness" walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide. The walk was hosted by HALO's, a local grief support group to heal those who've dealt with this unfortunate tragedy. "We do not want their death to be in vain," said Amy Johnson, a mother who lost her son to suicide. "The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they are."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly