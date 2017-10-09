WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Section 8 waiting list

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that would allow people to buy insurance outside their states.

Louisiana approved medical marijuana more than two years ago, but it could still be another eight to ten months before it's available to the public.

The Calcasieu Parish Housing Department will start accepting applications for the Section 8 waiting list.

The Alliance for Positive Growth will meet with Baton Rouge leaders today in Lake Charles. The groups hope to share ordinances and policies for economic development.

Plus, a local hunting organization is helping residents clean out their freezers to feed the hungry.

And film executive Harvey Weinstein is out of a job with a company he co-founded because of ongoing sexual harassment allegations.

In weather, temperatures are combining with very high humidity levels this morning to make for not only an oppressive feel but also a foggy commute for most all of Southwest Louisiana. Don’t expect temperatures to fall much below the middle 70s with dense fog in the forecast through mid-morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

