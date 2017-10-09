FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably hot today; scattered storms through Tuesday

Temperatures are combining with very high humidity levels this morning to make for not only an oppressive feel but also a foggy commute for most all of Southwest Louisiana. Don’t expect temperatures to fall much below the middle 70s with dense fog in the forecast through mid-morning.

A couple of stray showers over the Gulf could move over coastal Cameron Parish this morning with inland spots seeing about a 30% chance of a few scattered showers through the afternoon hours, not doing much to help the heat as highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index values up to around 100 this afternoon.

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms increases a bit more for Tuesday, thanks to a weak front moving through during the day. A few morning showers will be possible, scattered in coverage through the daytime hours with the front expected to move through by early evening. Highs tomorrow will still reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the middle 90s. Expect another hot day, with not much hope of cooler weather even behind this week’s front.

By Wednesday, skies will clear out but all we’ll really enjoy is a slight dip in humidity as highs each day for the rest of the week warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 and lows at night fall into the middle to upper 60s even behind the front.

Upper level high pressure will build back over the area later this week, keeping unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast through the upcoming weekend but also very little to no rain in the forecast after Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the far eastern Atlantic but will be no land threat as it meanders back toward the east over the next few days, although it could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Ophelia later today or tomorrow. It will pose no threat to the United States, and the rest of the tropics will remain quiet this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry