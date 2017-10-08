Bret Michaels talks family, music and Louisiana

In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them.

Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels.

The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he's still doing music.

"Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life."

And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining fame back in the 80s as the lead singer of Poison, Michaels talks about his breakup that lead to one of his biggest hits.

"It was a very painful experience, and that's what music has been to me," he said. "It's therapeutic, but who knew that when you write a breakup song that people would relate to, both as I said as roses and thorns. Its my life every day."

Michaels not only wrote about his heartaches, but the joys in his life, two of those being his daughters.

"When my first daughter Raine was born, I wrote the song Raine and it helped to kick off my solo career, along with Poison, but step outside of that," he said. "And then with Jorja Bleu recently, a lot of people same thing as every rose, they related to the lyrics."

But it's not just Michaels music that's constantly in the public eye, but also his health.

Michaels has been dealing with diabetes since the age of six, but has also dealt with plenty of other health issues, some close to taking his life.

"I've been through a lot, I'm not laughing about this, but a lot of different things in my life from the brain hemorrhage and the heart surgery and all this crazy stuff, and I just said grace of God, good medical attention, and awesome people like yourselves, I mean coming to Louisiana those prayers and well wishes it matters."

And Michaels definitely loves his fans, and they love him right back. He also has a love for Louisiana so much so that he was invited to New Orleans not once, but twice to ride in the Parade of Orpheus.

"That was incredible," he said. "To be down there with Harry Connick Jr, the mayor being up there with me, and just riding the whole float. I'm not going to lie that was probably two of the best nights of my life."

Another love of Michaels is Philanthropy.

Having diabetes, it's one of his biggest platforms, but Michaels has also been donating money to those that were hit by Hurricane Harvey.

While performing in Texas Friday he donated $10,000, and Saturday night he donated $15,000 here in Lake Charles.

"Texas and Louisiana you got hit hard, and the resilience and just to watch people work together through all that diversity and all the craziness in the world, everyone came together and helped each other," he said. "That was awesome."

He's no stranger to reality television either. He's searched for love.

"Filming rock of love was probably one of the most awesome and craziest, and I truly mean craziest periods of my life," he said.

Showed his family side, and even worked under our now current president. Michaels won Celebrity Apprentice 3 back in 2010, but did he ever imagine his former boss would become the president?

"I don't think then we knew he would be president," he said. "But he's president, and like I said about Obama and Bush and everybody, I'm an American citizen. I'm not left, I'm not right, what I want is the best for all of us."Take the best of what everyone's done, and just keep it going."

Whether he's performing for crowds, doing reality television, or even donating money to causes and foundations near to his heart, one thing's for sure you'll just have to stay tuned to see what Bret Michaels has coming up next.

"Every time we're here it's a party, and I'm one of those guys I truly for the most part, even though I see the big picture, I like to live in the moment," he said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.