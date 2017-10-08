Teenage geniuses: 16 and 17 year-old seniors at McNeese

What were you doing at 16 or 17 years-old? You probably weren't graduating college.

Instead of roaming the halls of a Lake Charles high school... you'll find Matthew and William Foltz darting around McNeese's campus during the day, stopping by the cafeteria to refuel whenever they get a free moment from their busy course schedule.

“It was a bit awkward at first to walk in and see all these 19 and 20-year-olds in class, but after first semester I kind of just found it hilarious how they gawk at me,” said Matthew.

Despite the age difference, Matthew,16, and his brother William,17, the two teens say they fit right in at McNeese, even staying in the dorms.

Matthew is going for a double degree in Computer Science with a minor in Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering with a minor in Math.

William is going for a degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Math, already working towards his Master’s.

“It’s Friendly competition,” said Matthew.

“He sees it as competition, I see it as, ‘hey Matthew, you want to help me with my work?’ being that he's electrical and I’m mechanical. The fields are pretty similar so it’s nice I have a life-long study partner,” said William.

The two just recently graduated a virtual charter school, Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, this past May and already are seniors at McNeese due to the college credits they accumulated during their 2 years of high school.

Seems like a lot of work, right? It’s a labor of love for these two, finding passion and motivation in their fields of study.

“There’s all sorts of crazy things you can do and I'm learning about that now and that's just fueling the fire,” said Matthew.

With Matthew already working on research projects for NASA, and William working on a project to help with Louisiana's eroding coastline, there's big things in store for these two.

“I'd like to you either going to aerospace engineering or something to do with engines,” said William.

“I'd love to be able to create robotics like prosthetics or synthetic organs and stuff like that,” said Matthew.

Neither brother flinched at the tremendous undertaking and they encourage others to do the same.

