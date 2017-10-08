Teenage geniuses: 16 and 17 year-old seniors at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Teenage geniuses: 16 and 17 year-old seniors at McNeese

Matthew Foltz, 16 (Left) William Foltz, 17 (Right) Matthew Foltz, 16 (Left) William Foltz, 17 (Right)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

What were you doing at 16 or 17 years-old? You probably weren't graduating college.

Instead of roaming the halls of a Lake Charles high school... you'll find Matthew and William Foltz darting around McNeese's campus during the day, stopping by the cafeteria to refuel whenever they get a free moment from their busy course schedule.

“It was a bit awkward at first to walk in and see all these 19 and 20-year-olds in class, but after first semester I kind of just found it hilarious how they gawk at me,” said Matthew.

Despite the age difference, Matthew,16, and his brother William,17, the two teens say they fit right in at McNeese, even staying in the dorms.

Matthew is going for a double degree in Computer Science with a minor in Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering with a minor in Math.
William is going for a degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Math, already working towards his Master’s.

“It’s Friendly competition,” said Matthew.

“He sees it as competition, I see it as, ‘hey Matthew, you want to help me with my work?’ being that he's electrical and I’m mechanical. The fields are pretty similar so it’s nice I have a life-long study partner,” said William.

The two just recently graduated a virtual charter school, Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, this past May and already are seniors at McNeese due to the college credits they accumulated during their 2 years of high school.

Seems like a lot of work, right? It’s a labor of love for these two, finding passion and motivation in their fields of study.

“There’s all sorts of crazy things you can do and I'm learning about that now and that's just fueling the fire,” said Matthew.

With Matthew already working on research projects for NASA, and William working on a project to help with Louisiana's eroding coastline, there's big things in store for these two.

“I'd like to you either going to aerospace engineering or something to do with engines,” said William.

“I'd love to be able to create robotics like prosthetics or synthetic organs and stuff like that,” said Matthew.

Neither brother flinched at the tremendous undertaking and they encourage others to do the same.

Click HERE to learn about Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy at K12.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bret Michaels talks family, music and Louisiana

    Bret Michaels talks family, music and Louisiana

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:18:30 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them. Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels. The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he’s still doing music.  "Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life." And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining ...

    More >>

    In the 80s, glam metal bands were big, and Poison was one of them. Poison didn’t just give us “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, but Bret Michaels. The singer-songwriter has done many things since then, but he’s still doing music.  "Music is a universal language for everybody you know," he said. "I'm one of those guys that believe music is the soundtrack of everyday life." And it's definitely the soundtrack to Brett Michaels life. Gaining ...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather continues to feel nothing like October; some relief is on its way, though!

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather continues to feel nothing like October; some relief is on its way, though!

    Sunday, October 8 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-10-08 21:10:05 GMT
    A little relief is on its way!A little relief is on its way!

    Nate is now a tropical storm and is quickly moving away from the south. Nate has now become a non-factor for southwest Louisiana. For us here in southwest Louisiana, our rain chances will be low overnight. A few clouds will clear away. After midnight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by morning. The humidity is adding a very muggy feeling and no relief is in sight for tonight.  

    More >>

    Nate is now a tropical storm and is quickly moving away from the south. Nate has now become a non-factor for southwest Louisiana. For us here in southwest Louisiana, our rain chances will be low overnight. A few clouds will clear away. After midnight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by morning. The humidity is adding a very muggy feeling and no relief is in sight for tonight.  

    More >>

  • World War II veteran signs historic airplane

    World War II veteran signs historic airplane

    Sunday, October 8 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-10-08 15:49:51 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane. 

    More >>

    One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly