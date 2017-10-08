FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weather continues to feel nothing like October; some relief is on its way, though!

Nate is now a tropical storm and is quickly moving away from the south. Nate has now become a non-factor for southwest Louisiana.

For us here in southwest Louisiana, our rain chances will be low overnight. A few clouds will clear away. After midnight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by morning. The humidity is adding a very muggy feeling and no relief is in sight for tonight.

As we start the day on Monday, we will have a few clouds in the area, but we are not expecting any showers or thunderstorms until the afternoon. This rain is due to the winds turning back to the south, bringing a little more moisture in our area. There is also an approaching cold front to our northwest that will also bring some showers by Tuesday afternoon. Both Monday and Tuesday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s near 90 and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! So make sure to stay inside when necessary, and drink plenty of water.

After the aforementioned cold front passes sometime Tuesday afternoon or evening, we will begin to cool down a little. The overnight lows on Tuesday will be down to the 60s. North of I-10 could possibly see the 50s! The front will push through, turning the winds back to the north. The northerly winds will help with the temperatures, and the humidity! Wednesday’s high will be in the mid 80s!

Thursday and Friday will have sunny skies with little to no chance for any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will not be much different with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. However, the humidity could start to rise Sunday evening.

Monday will have another chance for showers with another potential cold front trying to push through. This one should move quicker and will cool temperatures down even more, if this forecast does persist. As of now, the highs for next Tuesday are forecasted at only 80 degrees! We’ll monitor this cold front throughout the week, but hopefully this comes through!

