Hundreds hit the road for 'Wheels of Hope' charity ride

Hundreds took to the road Saturday morning for the "Wheels of Hope" charity ride.

Funds raised from the bike ride are donated to the St. Nicholas Center for Children.

"It's incredible to see all the people that come out and want to support and be involved and make a difference," said Ada O'Quain, with the St. Nicholas Center. "We get to expand and make new gyms and involve new therapies."

Organizers estimate that just over 300 riders took part in the ride.

