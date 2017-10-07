'Out of Darkness' walk raises awareness for suicide prevention

On Saturday morning, dozens participated in the "Out of Darkness" walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide.

The walk was hosted by HALO's, a local grief support group to heal those who've dealt with this tragedy.

"We do not want their death to be in vain," said Amy Johnson, a mother who lost her son to suicide. "The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they are."

Unbeknownst to Johnson, members of her ACTS support group turned up in droves holding pictures of her son and wearing shirts, which read, "Amy's Angels."

"We are celebrating our loves ones," said Jody Barrilleaux, who lost her father to suicide. "Everyone here is representing with love, with celebration in their heart..."

After the emotional introduction, walkers tossed coins into a fountain to represent how they'll see their loved ones again.

Fifteen different team walked today; over $9,000 has been raised.

