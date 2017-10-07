FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nate set to make landfall tonight, bringing little impact to southwest Louisiana

Nate is now a hurricane and is set to make landfall near SE Louisiana. Nate should make landfall as a category one, then will quickly weaken to a tropical storm. After Nate makes landfall, it will quickly move off to the northeast away from Louisiana. Nate poses no threat to southwest Louisiana other than just a few showers.

For tonight, rain chances will be low. We could see a few small showers before midnight, but will not last long. After midnight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by morning, so it will feel warm and muggy.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with not very much sunshine. We could have a stray shower or two come in the afternoon, but rain chances are still low at only 20%. Nate will be making its way north away from Louisiana, therefore decreasing our rain chances. It will still be a bit of a miserable day with warm temperatures and lots of humidity, even with the lack of sunshine. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Into early next week we will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Nate will be quickly moving away, but there could be a few isolated showers left over in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 30% for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday’s rain chances are due to a weak cold front coming through, and not because of Nate. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

After Nate pushes through, our attention turns to a weak cold front that will push through southwest Louisiana. Since it is a weak cold front, temperatures will not cool down very much after it passes. It will, though, bring better weather to our area. The front will push out clouds and keep rain chances low. Then a high pressure to our north will bring in northerly winds, eventually decreasing our humidity. By next weekend, we will have sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

