World War II veteran signs historic bomber plane

Hundreds took to the road Saturday morning for the "Wheels of Hope" charity ride. Funds raised from the bike ride are donated to the St. Nicholas Center for Children. "It's incredible to see all the people that come out and want to support and be involved and make a difference," said Ada O'Quain, with the St. Nicholas center. "We get to expand and make new gyms and involve new therapies." Organizers estimate that just over 300 riders took part in t...More >>
On Saturday morning dozens participated in the "Out of Darkness" walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide. The walk was hosted by HALO's, a local grief support group to heal those who've dealt with this unfortunate tragedy. "We do not want their death to be in vain," said Amy Johnson, a mother who lost her son to suicide. "The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they are."More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound near the Enterprise Boulevard exit for the next few hours due to an 18-wheeler accident, as of 4:10 p.m. Saturday. The inside lanes of travel on the interstate are blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
For one Southwest Louisiana veteran, he knows the history of World War II all to well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but sign it. Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 bomber plane. As this piece of history flies through the skies, it eventually makes its way back on land. Where another piece of history is in the fields waiting. "They found out I was in World War II, and the...More >>
Nate is now a hurricane and is set to make landfall near SE Louisiana. Nate should make landfall as a category one, then will quickly weaken to a tropical storm. After Nate makes landfall, it will quickly move off to the northeast away from Louisiana. Nate poses no threat to southwest Louisiana other than just a few showers. For tonight, rain chances will be low. We could see a few small showers before midnight, but will not last long.More >>
