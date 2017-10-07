World War II veteran signs historic airplane

One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well. Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane.More >>
On Saturday morning dozens participated in the "Out of Darkness" walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide. The walk was hosted by HALO's, a local grief support group to heal those who've dealt with this unfortunate tragedy. "We do not want their death to be in vain," said Amy Johnson, a mother who lost her son to suicide. "The way a person leaves this earth does not define who they are."More >>
Hundreds took to the road Saturday morning for the "Wheels of Hope" charity ride. Funds raised from the bike ride are donated to the St. Nicholas Center for Children. "It's incredible to see all the people that come out and want to support and be involved and make a difference," said Ada O'Quain, with the St. Nicholas center. "We get to expand and make new gyms and involve new therapies." Organizers estimate that just over 300 riders took part in t...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 westbound near the Enterprise Boulevard exit for the next few hours due to an 18-wheeler accident, as of 4:10 p.m. Saturday. The inside lanes of travel on the interstate are blocked, according to LCPD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's something Lake Charles doesn't have on a large scale - sand volleyball. But a new complex is coming to the city. When asked what people think of when they hear "Louisiana" and "sports," football always comes to mind.More >>
