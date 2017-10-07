World War II veteran signs historic airplane

One Southwest Louisiana veteran knows the history of World War II all too well.

Saturday he got the opportunity to not only view one of the planes flown during the war, but to sign it.

Taking off in Jennings is a World War II C-47 airplane.

As this piece of history flies through the skies, it eventually makes its way back on land.

Where another piece of history is in the fields waiting.

"They found out I was in World War II, and they said, 'We want you to sign the inside of it.' And the guy said, 'This plane's older than you are,' and I said, 'Not much,' " said World War II veteran Albert Hollingshead.

A lot of memories flood 94-year-old Hollingshead's mind as he makes his way to the plane.

"There's things I wouldn't want to go through again," he said. "But I'm glad I was able to help save our country."

But once inside, Hollingshead showed just where he left his mark.

This plane doesn't have just his signature, but many more.

"There is one back here that's not a veteran of World War II," said pilot Lt. Colonel Chris Foltz.

Including one from a woman named Edelgard Semrau, who Foltz says has a special connection to this plane.

"I said, 'Oh you flew on a C-47 out of Berlin?' She goes, 'No, no, no - I flew on this airplane,' " said Foltz. "(She said), 'Yes, this airplane evacuated me.' "

While some prepare for their flight, and others watch from a distance, now a little piece of Albert Hollingshead will forever fly the skies inside this historic plane.

